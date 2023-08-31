Coursera Project Network
Ánalisis de Marketing con Power BI: Visualizando Campañas
Coursera Project Network

Ánalisis de Marketing con Power BI: Visualizando Campañas

Taught in Spanish

Lucero Sanchez

Instructor: Lucero Sanchez

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
60 minutos
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Cargar bases de datos en Power-BI, relacionar tablas y componentes

  • Transformar variables y generar DAX

  • Visualizar la información mediante la creación de un dashboard

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Cargar bases de datos en Power-BI y conocer sus componentes

  2. Generar relaciones entre las distintas tablas cargadas y transformar variables

  3. Manipulación de variables (crear, transformar, eliminar columnas)

  4. Poner en práctica las transformaciones de variables

  5. Identificar dimensiones, medidas y DAX

  6. Conocer los distintos gráficos, filtros y tablas

  7. Configurar y personalizar las visualizaciones

Instructor

Lucero Sanchez
Coursera Project Network
Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

