About the Course

Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world. In this project, we will learn how to create an account, how to upload and work with diverse data sets, and how to analyze marketing spend within Tableau. Learning to use this in-demand tool has applications in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Sales, and many other business functions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Madhu B

Jun 29, 2021

Considering the money spent, the project was too short and really not worth it. I enrolled for the guided project first time and it didn't really work well. The practice session was too short and I had high expectations that the project would provide skills helpful in the real world.

By Mohamed S

Feb 5, 2022

Missing key steps that make it confusing and not possible to generate vizzes by following the video. Not a single viz generated here. Very disappointing!

By Dante B

May 19, 2022

In the final section, the instructor completely skips over many steps in the process

