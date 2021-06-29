By Madhu B•
Jun 29, 2021
Considering the money spent, the project was too short and really not worth it. I enrolled for the guided project first time and it didn't really work well. The practice session was too short and I had high expectations that the project would provide skills helpful in the real world.
By Mohamed S•
Feb 5, 2022
Missing key steps that make it confusing and not possible to generate vizzes by following the video. Not a single viz generated here. Very disappointing!
By Dante B•
May 19, 2022
In the final section, the instructor completely skips over many steps in the process