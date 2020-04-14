By Ali M H•
Apr 14, 2020
It was an amazing test and this lecture i like same with my area teaching.
By Carlos A R Z•
Jun 19, 2020
Analyze Text Data with Yellowbrick is a perfect course :3
By Ronny F•
Jul 25, 2020
thanks for your guidence
By XAVIER S M•
May 31, 2020
Thank You !
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 18, 2020
nice
By Kevin I L•
Apr 2, 2021
Could have run through the theory behind the library functions a bit more as a refresher but for brevity's sake it is alright the instructor did not.
By MOHAMMED B•
Jun 17, 2020
thanks
By Muhammad S A•
Jun 24, 2020
It was good but it would be nice to have more explanations on the topics.
By Vipin•
Nov 4, 2020
I'd expect at the end using K-means clustering will check with actual labels instead of saying "wow it did a great job". Free youtube videos often do a better job than this !