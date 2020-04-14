Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Text Data with Yellowbrick by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
80 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this project-based course on Analyzing Text Data with Yellowbrick. Tasks such as assessing document similarity, topic modelling and other text mining endeavors are predicated on the notion of "closeness" or "similarity" between documents. In this course, we define various distance metrics (e.g. Euclidean, Hamming, Cosine, Manhattan, etc) and understand their merits and shortcomings as they relate to document similarity. We will apply these metrics on documents within a specific corpus and visualize our results. By the end of this course, you will be able to confidently use visual diagnostic tools from Yellowbrick to steer your machine learning workflow, vectorize text data using TF-IDF, and cluster documents using embedding techniques and appropriate metrics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ali M H

Apr 14, 2020

It was an amazing test and this lecture i like same with my area teaching.

By Carlos A R Z

Jun 19, 2020

Analyze Text Data with Yellowbrick is a perfect course :3

By Ronny F

Jul 25, 2020

thanks for your guidence

By XAVIER S M

May 31, 2020

Thank You !

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 18, 2020

nice

By Kevin I L

Apr 2, 2021

Could have run through the theory behind the library functions a bit more as a refresher but for brevity's sake it is alright the instructor did not.

By MOHAMMED B

Jun 17, 2020

thanks

By Muhammad S A

Jun 24, 2020

It was good but it would be nice to have more explanations on the topics.

By Vipin

Nov 4, 2020

I'd expect at the end using K-means clustering will check with actual labels instead of saying "wow it did a great job". Free youtube videos often do a better job than this !

