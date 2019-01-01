Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing the Internal/External Competitive Profile Matrix by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Internal/External Competitive Profile Matrix to analyze your industry and identify opportunities to create a competitive advantage for your company. The Matrix is a strategic management tool that enables you to benchmark you company in relation to competition and then identify the relative strengths and weaknesses of all the competitors based on external and internal factors. The Internal/External Competitive Profile Matrix was developed to address the limitations on the traditional Competitive Profile Matrix. Weaknesses such as subjective assigning of weight and raking. Therefore, the External/Internal Competitive Profile Matrix allows uniform weight, and force raking to provide a more comprehensive analysis and decision-making.
To demonstrate the application of the Matrix, we will use a spreadsheet to analyze a division of a Fast-Food company. Example of the case study would empower you to use the model to analyze your company or any other company of your choice. The project is for business leaders who want have a deep insight on their competitive environment and how their company fare relative to competition. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the Matrix to analyze your company, and make informed decisions to create a competitive advantage...