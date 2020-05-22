Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Applying Data Structures to Manipulate Cleansed UN Data by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
102 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will discover optimal situations to use fundamental data structures such as Arrays, Stacks, Queues, Hashtables, LinkedLists, and ArrayLists. By the end of this project you will create an application that processes an UN dataset, and manipulates this dataset using a variety of different data structures. In addition, you will explore how to implement each data structure using industry-standard Java practices, and gain experience manipulating real life data sets. Data structures are an essential tool for any developer, and allow us to store and efficiently access data for even large datasets. Mastery of data structures allows your programs to be scalable and function without taking up too many system resources. We will use the Java Collections versions of each of these data structures, just as you would in real-life. Students can expect to walk away from the course confident in their ability to manipulate essential Java data structures, and have a working knowledge theory behind each data structure. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Applying Data Structures to Manipulate Cleansed UN Data

By Tamilselvan J

May 22, 2020

I think it's so good to learn

By Dhakshinamoorthy.M

Jun 17, 2020

Very good and it useful one

By Analyn B

Dec 20, 2020

Thank you very much!

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By XAVIER S M

May 31, 2020

Thank You

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Thank u

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By SRIDEVI B

May 15, 2020

5

By Harshit M

May 30, 2020

Great for beginners who want to use their knowledge of data structures in some real-world application and learn how the experts do it. Preliminary understanding of the data structures mentioned in the course syllabus is a must. The instructor will give a brushup on them without going into much detail.

By DEEPAK K

May 28, 2020

in data stucture lecture series we learnt many thing.

By Aditya K

Jun 13, 2020

The virtual system was a bit slow,

By Sumit M

May 19, 2020

Don't go by course heading.It is not about cleaning data.The course is just an overview of data structures in Java.

By Anoop B

Dec 2, 2021

Good course which was presented terribly! The speech was incoherent. It felt as if the instructor was not sure of what was being spoken about. A bunch of code was thrown onto the screen and was left to the audience to figure out. Read a book instead of doing this project. Not recommended at all.

By 121910309040 N A K

Sep 15, 2021

Worst

