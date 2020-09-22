Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Random Forests in R with Azure ML Studio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course you will learn to perform feature engineering and create custom R models on Azure ML Studio, all without writing a single line of code! You will build a Random Forests model in Azure ML Studio using the R programming language. The data to be used in this course is the Bike Sharing Dataset. The dataset contains the hourly and daily count of rental bikes between years 2011 and 2012 in Capital bikeshare system with the corresponding weather and seasonal information. Using the information from the dataset, you can build a model to predict the number of bikes rented during certain weather conditions. You will leverage the Execute R Script and Create R Model modules to run R scripts from the Azure ML Studio experiment perform feature engineering.
This is the fourth course in this series on building machine learning applications using Azure Machine Learning Studio. I highly encourage you to take the first course before proceeding. It has instructions on how to set up your Azure ML account with $200 worth of free credit to get started with running your experiments!
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and scikit-learn pre-installed.
Notes:
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
