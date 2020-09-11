Chevron Left
A graphical user interface can be a nice alternative to using the command line for running programs, as there is no need to memorize how to execute a command with arguments. A label may be added to describe what is needed for the application, for example. There are many choices for building a graphical user interface in Python. Some of them require licensing for commercial use and each have their own sets of learning curves. Using Tkinter avoids the licensing issues and is quite simple to use as well. It is a GUI package that is the standard GUI toolkit for python applications and is widely available on multiple platforms including Windows, Mac, and Linux. In this course, you will implement a Tkinter GUI to read from a user-provided file containing data. The GUI will allow the user to plot columnar data as X and Y coordinates on a regression graph, and display statistics about the data from each of the selected columns. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Antonio C

Sep 11, 2020

Very interesting course held by a trained instructor. The following is my opinion.

The project was interesting to follow but, in my opinion, it did not give the tools to then create its own project because, again in my opinion, there are no explanations on how to use the tkinter methods. The instructor proved to know very well which method to use and how to implement it but he did not pass me the knowledge of how to operate outside the specific project created by him.

By Fatih K

Sep 24, 2020

It is avery basic beginner course. I think it may a bit longer and do some other application but it is a nice course :D

By Saleh A

Feb 26, 2021

Good and concise. I wanted a refresher and I certainly got it quickly.

By shaheen a

Dec 15, 2020

Thanks Sir for this course.

By Robert J

Sep 2, 2020

Very interesting course

By PODUGU S C

Oct 7, 2020

nice learning tool

By JEAN-BLAISE A A

Dec 3, 2021

very instructive

By Nilanjan D

Sep 22, 2020

GOOD

By Kien F G U

Dec 8, 2020

Basically, it needs to have a understanding on the Class declaration of Python. I think the lecturer should need to discuss why are we doing a class declaration and how it works. Also, the lecture can be expanded up to using thread and using other different gui indicators such as progress bars and percentages, threading, gui loop refresh, etc. But this is a good basic tutorial for tkinter gui making

By Ashwin K

Aug 17, 2020

Great course for Intro, Could be more explanatory.

By Wayne K

Jun 23, 2021

It was ok but the instructor seemed pretty disinterested in the material. There are far better tkinter series on Youtube (Codemy channel for a start) which shouldn't be the case when students are paying a subscription.

By Jaden H

May 27, 2022

Doesnt really explain tkinter concepts its more like you just follow the instructor.

By Roberto C

Jan 27, 2022

W​orst Course i attended so far. No explanation of what you are doing at all, just a typewriting exercise.

