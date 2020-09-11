FK
Sep 23, 2020
It is avery basic beginner course. I think it may a bit longer and do some other application but it is a nice course :D
SA
Feb 25, 2021
Good and concise. I wanted a refresher and I certainly got it quickly.
By Antonio C•
Sep 11, 2020
Very interesting course held by a trained instructor. The following is my opinion.
The project was interesting to follow but, in my opinion, it did not give the tools to then create its own project because, again in my opinion, there are no explanations on how to use the tkinter methods. The instructor proved to know very well which method to use and how to implement it but he did not pass me the knowledge of how to operate outside the specific project created by him.
By Fatih K•
Sep 24, 2020
It is avery basic beginner course. I think it may a bit longer and do some other application but it is a nice course :D
By Saleh A•
Feb 26, 2021
Good and concise. I wanted a refresher and I certainly got it quickly.
By shaheen a•
Dec 15, 2020
Thanks Sir for this course.
By Robert J•
Sep 2, 2020
Very interesting course
By PODUGU S C•
Oct 7, 2020
nice learning tool
By JEAN-BLAISE A A•
Dec 3, 2021
very instructive
By Nilanjan D•
Sep 22, 2020
GOOD
By Kien F G U•
Dec 8, 2020
Basically, it needs to have a understanding on the Class declaration of Python. I think the lecturer should need to discuss why are we doing a class declaration and how it works. Also, the lecture can be expanded up to using thread and using other different gui indicators such as progress bars and percentages, threading, gui loop refresh, etc. But this is a good basic tutorial for tkinter gui making
By Ashwin K•
Aug 17, 2020
Great course for Intro, Could be more explanatory.
By Wayne K•
Jun 23, 2021
It was ok but the instructor seemed pretty disinterested in the material. There are far better tkinter series on Youtube (Codemy channel for a start) which shouldn't be the case when students are paying a subscription.
By Jaden H•
May 27, 2022
Doesnt really explain tkinter concepts its more like you just follow the instructor.
By Roberto C•
Jan 27, 2022
Worst Course i attended so far. No explanation of what you are doing at all, just a typewriting exercise.