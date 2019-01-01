Build a Banner Ad with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and shape tools, and create vector graphics.
Draw basic and complex shapes from scratch using Inkscape’s shape tools and path functions.
Customize and export a banner advertisement.
By the end of this project, you will build a banner advertisement with Inkscape—a free, open-source graphics program. You’ll use objects in Inkscape that can be expanded and resized without losing image quality, so you can resize and use the same image for use with different social media platforms and websites. You will practice working with vector graphics, including path editing, and you will feel comfortable using Inkscape to build basic and complex shapes, use align commands to accurately and easily position those shapes, and add color and stroke to create eye-catching images. To build these skills, you’ll build a banner or feed advertisement image, practice customizing it, and use Inkscape’s built-in export tools. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Vector graphics editing
Inkscape
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get Used to Inkscape
Plan and Draw an Advertisement Outline
Draw a Vector-Based Advertisement
Import and Edit a Raster Image
Add Text and Export Your Advertisement
