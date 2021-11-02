Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Inclusive User Personas in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an inclusive user persona that will help you leverage the opportunity to include customers and avoid excluding them from a brand experience.
To do this, you will work on a project that will help you understand the benefits and use cases for inclusive personas while you gain hands-on experience building one in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Build Inclusive User Personas in Miro