By the end of this project, you will be able to create an inclusive user persona that will help you leverage the opportunity to include customers and avoid excluding them from a brand experience. To do this, you will work on a project that will help you understand the benefits and use cases for inclusive personas while you gain hands-on experience building one in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Lee A

Nov 2, 2021

Very quick and easy to follow.

By Shingairai C

Apr 25, 2022

execcelent

