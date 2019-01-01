Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Responsive CSS3 Flexbox Holy Grail Layout by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project will teach you how to implement and build responsive Holy Grail Layout using CSS3 Flexbox. This project also teaches the different Flexbox playground options and also the differences between the Flexbox and the CSS Grid are mentioned so that one can decide on which layout to choose for building modern web layouts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
