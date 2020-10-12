Build Responsive Image Gallery UI using CSS3 Flexbox
Learn Flexbox Playground and Flexbox vs. CSS Grid
Build Web and Tablet Image Gallery UI Layout using Flexbox
Build Mobile Image Gallery UI Layout using Flexbox
Learn Flexbox Playground and Flexbox vs. CSS Grid
Build Web and Tablet Image Gallery UI Layout using Flexbox
Build Mobile Image Gallery UI Layout using Flexbox
This project will teach you how to implement and build Image Gallery UI using CSS3 Flexbox. This project also teaches the different Flexbox playground options and also the differences between the Flexbox and the CSS Grid are mentioned so that one decide on which layout to choose for building modern web layouts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Css Flex Box Layout
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
Image Gallery
Front End Web Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction, Flexbox Playground and Flexbox vs CSS Grid
Top Level view of the Image Gallery Layout
Implement Image Gallery UI HTML Coding
Implement Flexbox properties on Image Gallery UI
Implement Image Gallery Web Layout
Implement Image Gallery Tablet Layout
Implement Image Gallery Mobile Layout
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.