Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Responsive Service Page UI using CSS3 Flexbox by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project will teach you how to implement and build responsive Service Page UI using CSS3 Flexbox. This project also teaches the different Flexbox playground options and also the differences between the Flexbox and the CSS Grid are mentioned so that one can decide on which layout to choose for building modern web layouts.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
By Vidya R
Jul 10, 2021
Madam Chaitra, you have thought it right way. thank you!