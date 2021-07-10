Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Responsive Service Page UI using CSS3 Flexbox by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project will teach you how to implement and build responsive Service Page UI using CSS3 Flexbox. This project also teaches the different Flexbox playground options and also the differences between the Flexbox and the CSS Grid are mentioned so that one can decide on which layout to choose for building modern web layouts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Vidya R

Jul 10, 2021

Madam Chaitra, you have thought it right way. thank you!

