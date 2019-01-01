Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Scoring Mechanic with C# in Unity - Shooting Targets by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up targets and apply scoring mechanics in your FPS game. You'll also learn how to animate your targets and create a UI display that shows the current score of the player.
The guided project will familiarize you with the following Unity concepts:
- UI Toolkit
- Coding techniques including static events and the SendMessage method.
This course makes use of the western-themed Unity project created in Create an FPS Weapon Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....