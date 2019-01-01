Code Loops in COBOL
Demonstrate the process of compiling and running a COBOL program.
Code three types of loops in a COBOL program.
Process records in a file using a loop in a COBOL program.
In this project, you will enhance your COBOL skills by learning to incorporate loops into your COBOL code. A loop enables a program to repeat a set of steps over and over until the process is complete. Since one of COBOL’s strengths is its ability to process large volumes of data, using loops is an essential skill for any COBOL programmer. Although COBOL is an old language, skilled COBOL programmers are in demand, since it is estimated that up to 70% of large corporations still use COBOL for processing data in their mission-critical systems.
Repeat programming
OpenCobolIDE
Loops
Coding in COBOL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review the OpenCobolIDE as you tour the user interface and open, compile, and run a COBOL program.
Write a PERFORM TIMES loop in a COBOL program to repeat a block of code a specific number of times.
Write and run COBOL code that includes a loop that repeats a block of code until a specific condition is met.
Challenge Task
Compare the PERFORM VARYING loop and the PERFORM UNTIL loop as you alter COBOL code by replacing PERFORM UNTIL with PERFORM VARYING.
Demonstrate the process of reading and displaying each record in a file using a COBOL PERFORM UNTIL loop with the EOF (end-of-file) condition.
Capstone Activity
