Learner Reviews & Feedback for Collaborate on Files in Slack: Local & Google Drive Integrations by Coursera Project Network
4.9
stars
36 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will maximize collaborations by supporting messages with files and creating files in Slack. You’ll do this by gaining hands-on experience sharing files in Slack with local and external integrations. Utilizing local and external or cloud-based integrations boosts productivity because it will give you the opportunity to keep work product based in your Slack digital workspace, avoid versioning confusion, and ensure that your team is referring to the most relevant and timely documents. For the purpose of this course, we will use the free to use, Google Drive external integration. Your hands-on project will include drag, drop, and upload techniques and creating an archive. You will also integrate cloud-based/outside service files within your Slack environment by adding the free Google Drive app to your Slack workspace. You will then gain experience leveraging your Google Drive tool and your Slack file archive together to maximize collaborations.
You will work through this guided project in the Slack app on your Rhyme virtual machine, where you will use your current Slack workspace or set up a sample workspace under Slack’s free plan so that you can gain hands-on experience collaborating with files in Slack with local and external integrations.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
AK
Nov 29, 2020
It was a good course to get the knowledge to start working on slack, for someone who is very new to it or have some facing some difficulties with understanding Slack working.
MS
Dec 1, 2020
Very simply put so easier to understand basic computing principles of studies needed.
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Collaborate on Files in Slack: Local & Google Drive Integrations
By Aayushi K
•
Nov 30, 2020
It was a good course to get the knowledge to start working on slack, for someone who is very new to it or have some facing some difficulties with understanding Slack working.
By Melanie r S
•
Dec 2, 2020
Very simply put so easier to understand basic computing principles of studies needed.