Configuration de votre IDE pour les débutants absolus avec Visual Studio Code
Apprendre à une introduction sur le visual Studio code
Apprendre à installer des extensions dans VS code
Apprendre à créer un nouveau fichier
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez les bases de Visual Studio Code, de l'installation à la création de votre premier programme avec des plug-ins qui facilitent votre travail. À la fin de ce projet, vous serez capable d'utiliser l'IDE "VS Code" et d'écrire votre propre code plus facilement en utilisant ce que vous avez appris dans cette série.
Data Science
Communication Design
Microsoft Visual Studio
Visual Studio Code
Software Engineering
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction à Visual Studio code
Créez un nouveau fichier
sélectionnez une langue de programmation
cinq extensions VS-Code pratiques
Personnalisez votre IDE
