Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure Standard Access Lists on Cisco Routers by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Welcome to the CCNA 1.8: Configuring Standard Access Lists (ACLs) on Cisco routers. This project is the eighth in a CCNA learning series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam. In this 2-hour guided project, you will identify the difference between standard inbound and outbound Access Control Lists (ACLs), configure inbound and outbound ACLs on Cisco routers, and setup ACLs to permit exclusive traffic on Cisco routers....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Configure Standard Access Lists on Cisco Routers

By ECYT

Dec 31, 2021

Very clear and practical!

