By the end of this project, you will be able to edit and plot your own functions and data points with Gnuplot. You will be familiar with the basic utilization of the command-driven plotting of Gnuplot, making it easier to learn any other skill in Gnuplot. Plotting your functions, data points and even automatizing the production of many graphics will not be a challenge anymore....
By Cheung W C
Jun 29, 2021
The only online course to Gnuplot you can find in Coursera.