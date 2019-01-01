Crea tu primer juego de adivinanza con Python
Usos básicos de Python
Condicionales y ciclos en Python
Funciones en Python
En este proyecto vas a crear un juego para adivinar un número aleatorio compitiendo contra la computadora. Durante su desarrollo vas a familiarizarte con conceptos como: variables, condicionales, ciclos, funciones, entre otros. Éstos te servirán como base fundamental para crear cualquier tipo de aplicación. Al ser un lenguaje de alto nivel, la sintaxis de Python es sumamente sencilla, de forma que podrás enfocarte más fácilmente en la resolución de problemas y aumentar tu lógica de programación. Con Python podrás desarrollar las habilidades necesarias para entrar en el mundo del desarrollo entre un abanico inmenso de especializaciones, puesto que es un lenguaje de código abierto usado en programación web, ciencia de datos, inteligencia artificial, entre muchas otras aplicaciones. Nota: Este curso está diseñado para estudiantes hispanohablantes que quieran comenzar su camino como desarrolladores o simplemente que sienten curiosidad o necesidad de aprender habilidades básicas de programación.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Abrir el navegador y familiarizarse con los diferentes usos y documentación de python
Utilizar las variables y los métodos de entrada para pedirle un dato al usuario
Solicitar el dato al usuario que necesitamos para comprobar nuestra condición.
Crear un ciclo while en el que se pregunte por el número al usuario hasta que el número cumpla la condición.
Guardar y ejecutar el código del programa hasta el momento para probar su funcionamiento.
Se debe llamar a una función e imprimir su resultado
