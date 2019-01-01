Create a JavaFX movie rater with titled panes and accordion
Use JavaFX framework to create a GUI application where 4 titled panes are contained in an accordion, and when expanded a user can rate a movie.
Use JavaFX framework to create a GUI application where 4 titled panes are contained in an accordion, and when expanded a user can rate a movie.
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application in jGrasp using the JavaFX framework. A template program is provided in which you will create four titled panes and place the panes inside a created accordion. Each titled pane has components to rate a movie - the first title pane contains two radio buttons with movie titles, the second title pane contains a slider to rate a movie, the third title pane contains a text area to type a comment, and the fourth title pane consists of an empty label. When you click on a button the program will display the movie review in the fourth title pane.
Javafx
TitledPane
GUI programming
Java Programming
Accordion
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a titled pane
Create three more titled panes
Create an accordion and add all titled panes to it
Create radio buttons and add them to the first titled pane
Create a slider and text area and add them to the second titled pane
Display details in the fourth titled pane
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.