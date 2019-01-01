Create a simple list using ListView in JavaFX
Use JavaFX framework to create a simple GUI with a list view, one text field, and two buttons.
Interact with two buttons to read selected list item and to add typed item to the list.
In this project, you will create a simple GUI application that displays a list using list view in JavaFX framework. A template program is provided to which you will create and add a list of programming languages, a label, two buttons, and a text field. When you click on the first button the selected list item will be fetched. When you enter a new item in the text field and click on the second button, the new item will be added to the list.
Javafx
Java Programming
ListView
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a list view and add it to the layout
Create a label, two buttons, and a text field to work with the list view
Add items to the list view programmatically
Read selected item when button is clicked
Display new typed item on the list view when button is clicked
