Create a Syllabus using Libre Writer
Identify the main components to include in a course syllabus and use various features in Libre Writer to create an attractive course syllabus.
In this project, you will learn how to create a visually appealing course syllabus in Libre Writer. The key components of a course syllabus will be discussed. While adding these components to your document, you will use various features in Writer. You will apply styles, insert a bulleted list and a table to organize information, insert an image, and modify a table and image. Included Universal design formatting tips will describe options to help make your document accessible to all learners.
Insert an image in a Libre Writer document.
Insert a bulleted list in a Libre Writer document.
Format text in a Libre Writer document.
Modify a table in a Libre Writer document.
Apply a predefined style to text in a Libre Writer document.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify key components of a course syllabus and explore the Libre Writer window.
Apply a predefined style to text in Libre Writer.
Insert a bulleted list in Libre Writer.
Insert a table and apply a table style in Libre Writer.
Modify a table in Libre Writer.
Format text in Libre Writer.
Insert and resize an image in Libre Writer.
