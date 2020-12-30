Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an interactive story game with Twine by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interactive story game with the leading open source interactive fiction development platform Twine. You will learn how to create an interactive detective story, setting up variables, creating character sheet, inventory and clues, rolling dice and incorporating an RPG-style fighting mechanism.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create an interactive story game with Twine
By Rohit P
•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you
By Roshelle
•
Apr 24, 2021
Simple and straightforward guided project! Will probably take this again in the future as I work along with a more serious project!