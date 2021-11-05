Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public by Coursera Project Network
3.5
stars
11 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create an easy-to-understand communication that will focus attention on specific metrics that guide decisions.
We will learn how to create an account, how to load data sets, and how to manipulate Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public