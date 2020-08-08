Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to pull down Stock Data using the R quantmod package. You will also learn how to perform analytics and pass financial risk functions to the data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Leo S

Aug 7, 2020

The best idea of the human kind are guided project, ti tis the best for real education I love it, I recommend this course because is practical not wasting time on waffling.

By Nandini S

Jul 30, 2020

The project was enlightening and I have developed a taste for coding.

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

relevant to my reseasrch

By tale p

Jun 27, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Nice

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By Hameed A K

Oct 9, 2020

Excellent staring project for stocks estimation.

By harsh c

Jun 6, 2020

Some of the lines give errors

