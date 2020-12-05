Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Coin Pick-Up and Spending Mechanics in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this two-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a currency pick-up mechanic for your game. We'll cover creating a simple heads-up display, setting up collectible coins and purchasable GameObjects, and writing C# scripts to manage the player's on-going balance.
Please note: This guided project does not cover In-Application Purchases (“IAP”), which involves real money; it covers in-game money only.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Particle Effects
- Prefabs
- Colliders, Triggers
- Canvas, Text, Image
- Coding techniques such as UI manipulation, Actions and subscribing to Events
This project makes use of the poly-castle project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It is a complimentary course to this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create a Coin Pick-Up and Spending Mechanics in Unity