In this two-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a currency pick-up mechanic for your game. We'll cover creating a simple heads-up display, setting up collectible coins and purchasable GameObjects, and writing C# scripts to manage the player's on-going balance. Please note: This guided project does not cover In-Application Purchases (“IAP”), which involves real money; it covers in-game money only. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Particle Effects - Prefabs - Colliders, Triggers - Canvas, Text, Image - Coding techniques such as UI manipulation, Actions and subscribing to Events This project makes use of the poly-castle project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It is a complimentary course to this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
By ERAY A

Dec 5, 2020

The best instrustor

By Jimmy V

Mar 4, 2021

Nice

