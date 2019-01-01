Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create corporate Newsletters with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create a professional Newsletter using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will be able to share your latest news and inform your favorite target audience.
This project is intended for beginners, small business owners and startups who have no knowledge of graphic design and who would like to share specific information with their audience through Newsletters....