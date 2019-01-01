Chevron Left
Back to Create corporate Newsletters with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create corporate Newsletters with Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create a professional Newsletter using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will be able to share your latest news and inform your favorite target audience. This project is intended for beginners, small business owners and startups who have no knowledge of graphic design and who would like to share specific information with their audience through Newsletters....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder