About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit for creating a simple, pop-up dialog box for your game. This project covers creating and setting up each UI component and writing a simple script that will show and hide the dialog box as needed. We will also implement a timer to automatically close a dialog box after a specified delay.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts:
- Canvas
- Panel
- Text
- Button
- Basic C# code.
This is Part 1 of a three-part series on creating a good-looking, versatile and reusable dialog box for your game or other Unity application. In Part 2, we'll use TextMesh Pro for great visual effects and in Part 3, we'll create a versatile dialog box structure that can be invoked in different ways and directly affect other GameObjects.
This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "Dialog Box" series.
This series makes use of the poly-castle Unity project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....