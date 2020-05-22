Create a Dialog Box in Unity Part 2 - Visual Effects (TMP)
Understand how to prepare a font for use in TextMesh Pro.
Understand how to use TextMesh Pro to create diverse text styles and visual effects.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use TextMesh Pro to convert a simple, plain dialog box into something more visually interesting. This project covers installing and implementing Text Mesh Pro and using its properties to add visual effects to text objects. This is Part 2 of a three-part series on creating a good-looking, versatile and reusable dialog box for your game or other Unity application. In Part 1, we covered how to create a simple dialog box and in Part 3, we'll create a versatile dialog box structure that can be invoked by different trigger objects in the game and affect game-play. This is a stand-alone guided project, but because this is a continuation of previous part in the the "Dialog Box" series, it is recommended that you complete the first part before commencing this guided project. This series makes use of the poly-castle project and movement mechanics created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It is a complimentary course to this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Install and Implement Text Mesh Pro
Add Gradients to the UI Elements
Add Metal and Bevel to Title
Add Effects to Message
Modify Code to use TMP Elements
