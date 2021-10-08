Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Emotes with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create emotes, images that you can use in chat messages to quickly convey an emotion, an idea, and often a brand. You’ll build an emote that meets the current Twitch guidelines, and you’ll create that emote in Inkscape, a free, open-source program that creates vector graphics. Because what you create in Inkscape is vector-based, those images can be quickly resized and tend to have clear, bold colors and shapes. So vector graphics make great emotes. They can also be resized and edited quickly—and they’ll stay clear and sharp even after the changes.
During this project, you’ll build an emote out of basic and complex vector objects and paths. First, you’ll practice researching icon requirements and prepare the Inkscape workspace to create emotes. Then you’ll create two different kinds of emotes: a cartoon bat emote, step by step, starting with basic shapes and then using Inscape’s editing and path commands to create complex combinations of shapes.
By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable planning and creating emotes for use in Twitch chat.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Emotes with Inkscape
By Anthony
•
Oct 8, 2021
Good class I feel I would like to learn a bit more about this course and making emotes