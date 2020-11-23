Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Fire with Particle Effects in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's Particle System. You'll learn how to make a realistic fire effect that can accent your game's environment and make your campfires more inviting and obstacles more intimidating. This project covers creating particle systems and configuring its modules to give it a polished look.
This guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Particle System and several of its modules
- Textures
- Point Light
- Lighting Settings...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Fire with Particle Effects in Unity