Create a Flyer using Libre Writer
Create a one page flyer containing a picture and bulleted list using Libre Writer.
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing flyer using Libre Writer. While building a flyer, you will use various features in Writer. You will use the insert feature to insert a picture in a document then modify it. Other features you will use include applying styles to text and formatting text. You will insert a numbered list, convert it to a bulleted list, and then modify the bullets.
Insert an image in a Libre Writer document.
Apply a predefined style to text in a Libre Writer document.
Modify an image in a Libre Writer document.
Insert a numbered list in a Libre Writer document.
Convert a numbered list to a bulleted list in a Libre Writer document.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore the Libre Office Window and templates.
Apply a predefined style to text and change paragraph alignment in Libre Writer.
Insert and modify an image in Libre Writer.
Insert a numbered list, convert it to a bulleted list and modify the bullet icon in Libre Writer.
Format text in Libre Writer.
