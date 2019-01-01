Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an FPS Weapon in Unity (Part 1 - Revolver) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up a revolver for a first-person shooter. This project covers configuring a gun prefab, enabling your FPS player to pick up, hold, fire and drop a gun with keyboard and mouse inputs, and adding an aiming reticle.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Prefabs
- Animation
- UI Canvas
- UI Image
- Raycasting
- Coding techniques including the Input class, KeyCodes and Interfaces
This is Part 1 of a four-part series on creating a weapon for your FPS game. Part 2 covers creating visual effects when your player fires the gun. Part 3 will show you how to set up the weapon's properties and damage effects to apply to destroyable targets. Lastly, Part 4 will walk you through the steps for adding ammunition, reloading the weapon and creating magazines and other weapons.
This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "FPS Weapon" series.
This series makes use of the western-themed Unity project first created in Control physics with C# in Unity and the VM-compatible FPS Player script written in Create a VM Compatible First Person Camera. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....