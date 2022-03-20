Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create PDF Balance Report using HTML, Excel & Power Automate by Coursera Project Network
Every company must create various documents and reports for its accountants every month and employees spend a lot of time creating them manually. For example, when it comes to a monthly balance report, employees must keep a record of all outflows and inflows of money (usually in Excel) and manually create documents and reports that are sent to the accountant for further processing. You can imagine how exhausting and time consuming it is. Thankfully, we can leverage Power Automate functionalities and automate document creation with all needed calculations.
This Guided Project "Create PDF Balance Report using HTML, Excel & Power Automate" is for any business professional who is looking to automate any kind of document or report creation.
In this 1-hour long guided project, you will learn how to use OneDrive, Excel, HTML and Power Automate to automate a monthly balance report creation. You will also create a Power Automate flow to send that report by email. What’s great about Power Automate is that anyone can learn to use it regardless of their educational background!
Since this project uses Power Automate (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will need access to a Microsoft account and a Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both.
If you are ready to make your and your colleagues’ lives easier by starting to automate manual, time-consuming processes which are hard to track, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...
