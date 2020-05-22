Create a Simple Checkpoint System with C# in Unity
Set up a simple checkpoint system in a Scene.
Create and manage a countdown timer.
Save and load to the Registry with PlayerPrefs.
Checkpoints are prevalent in racing and adventure games. In adventure games, they provide a fallback point to which a player can return when the challenges of the game gets rough, and in racing, they can provide additional time to complete a circuit. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to respawn a player to a saved checkpoint. You'll also update the saved location when a player reaches a new checkpoint, and save the checkpoint location to PlayerPrefs for easy reloading at the next gaming session. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Transforms - Triggers - PlayerPrefs - String-manipulation
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create a Respawner Component
Modify Respawner for Checkpoints
Create a Timer Component
Save Checkpoints to PlayerPrefs
Load Checkpoints from PlayerPrefs
