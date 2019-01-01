Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Social Media Dashboards in Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Social Media has fundamentally changed how we think about marketing. Brands of all sizes are using social media to not only grow a following but to learn more about what our target audience(s) are interested in. As social media advertising is growing by leaps and bounds, it’s important to understand which ads are working and which ones need some more attention. Learning how to visualize this data can make it easier to make decisions about what to do next.
In this course, learners will learn how to create an account, how to do some basic data cleaning, and how to upload data to Tableau. Learners will also learn how to create big number visualizations, tables, word charts, and bubble charts. Finally, learners will combine these visualizations into dashboards.
The ideal learner for this project will be someone who is making decisions about social media. They should be somewhat familiar with social media terms and general practices....