Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create your e-commerce store with Ecwid by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an online e-commerce store with Ecwid, manage store content and appearance, build a product catalogue, set up payment and communication options. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By mahadev h

Feb 1, 2021

WELL STUCTURED PROJECT

By nazim h

Dec 25, 2021

i​t was a great experience

By Mrs.S.Saranya

Aug 22, 2021

Good

