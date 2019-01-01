Learner Reviews & Feedback for Crime Zone Heatmaps with Python and Folium by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one hour long project-based course, you will tackle a real-world problem in data analysis and visualization. You will process a dataset of crime incidents in the city of Boston, and use this data to create an animated heatmap displaying crime hotspots.
Heatmaps use color to display a quantity that changes over two dimensions.
By the end of this project, you will have created heatmaps using code you will write in Python....