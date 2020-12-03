Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to: - Manage the file requirements to optimise and export a pattern, - Get started with GIMP 2.10 editing tools - Design customised patterns using GIMP 2.10 By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Gimp to create simple customised patterns. You’ll discover how to create different types of patterns, either by drawing simple shapes directly on GIMP or starting from an existing image. In graphic design and visual arts, a pattern is a design in which the same shape is repeated at regular intervals over a surface. Patterns are used to customise fabrics, prints, wallpaper, gift papers, and any kind of surface your imagination can reach. GIMP version 2.10 is a cross-platform image editor available for many of the most popular operating systems. It is largely used by graphic designers, illustrators, artists, or photographers as an open-source alternative to image editing software. Its interface is user-friendly so it can be enjoyed by anyone interested or involved in jobs related to graphics and visual arts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SA

Dec 10, 2020

The guided project is useful especially for aspiring graphic designer. Please do Guided Project on film making and video editing. I will certainly enroll. Thank you!

ZN

Dec 15, 2020

I'm really love this course, It's give many knowledge about GIMP. I love it.

By brndn g

Dec 3, 2020

I think the lecturer should explain what each tool is supposed to do as well rather than say just use it. For example, why should we use the stroke function, etc.?

By Sandra A

Dec 10, 2020

The guided project is useful especially for aspiring graphic designer. Please do Guided Project on film making and video editing. I will certainly enroll. Thank you!

By Zin L N

Dec 16, 2020

I'm really love this course, It's give many knowledge about GIMP. I love it.

By Dr. A D

Jan 4, 2021

Well laid out with clear instructions. excellent instructor

