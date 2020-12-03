SA
Dec 10, 2020
The guided project is useful especially for aspiring graphic designer. Please do Guided Project on film making and video editing. I will certainly enroll. Thank you!
ZN
Dec 15, 2020
I'm really love this course, It's give many knowledge about GIMP. I love it.
By brndn g•
Dec 3, 2020
I think the lecturer should explain what each tool is supposed to do as well rather than say just use it. For example, why should we use the stroke function, etc.?
By Sandra A•
Dec 10, 2020
By Zin L N•
Dec 16, 2020
By Dr. A D•
Jan 4, 2021
Well laid out with clear instructions. excellent instructor