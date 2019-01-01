Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Processing using Python Collections by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will use the Python Collections Counter, the CSV package's DictReader, and the Collections UserList to read student test data and find the most common test scores.
The Python Collection classes are convenience classes that make it easier to process data and extend capabilities of existing classes. The CSV package's DictReader is convenient for reading columnar data. The UserList allows the developer to add functionality to the List, for example to check types. The Counter class is useful for counting common occurrences in arrays and other structures.
