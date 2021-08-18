Learner Reviews & Feedback for Decision Tree and Random Forest Classification using Julia by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews
About the Course
This guided project is about glass classification using decision tree classification and random forest classification in Julia. It is ideal for beginners who do not know what decision trees or random forests are because this project explains these concepts in simple terms.
While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning.
Special features:
1) Simple explanations of important concepts.
2) Use of images to aid in explanation.
3) Challenges to ensure that the learner gets practice.
Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
