By the end of this project, you will be able to create a user interface story map that your business can use as a roadmap for release planning and as a framework for version and improvement releases over time. The power of the user interface story map is that it places the spotlight of the release process upon the user. This enables the business to stay focused on user experience and needs throughout releases of products and makes it easier for cross-functional teams to home in on what is necessary to gain and maintain user acceptance so that an exceptional user experience is sustained.
To design a user interface story map, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
By Mai T V
Jan 21, 2021
I learned a lot, but some things were slightly confusing due to no previous experience.