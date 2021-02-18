Chevron Left
Dice Game in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
12 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a dice game using Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge in Python and apply that knowledge to a project and take that knowledge to the next level. This beginner tutorial will take you through creating a simple dice application with two players. It will utilize in-built functions and imports such as random and input. The short project will enable beginners in python to understand how to utilize basic python syntax knowledge into a program. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jonathan A

Feb 18, 2021

Great pace, interesting project.

By Ishara U

Dec 20, 2020

very good for begineers

By Elza O

Feb 15, 2021

The knowledge given is good, but too expensive for such short project. No satisfaction in the end

