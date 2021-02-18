Learner Reviews & Feedback for Dice Game in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a dice game using Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge in Python and apply that knowledge to a project and take that knowledge to the next level.
This beginner tutorial will take you through creating a simple dice application with two players. It will utilize in-built functions and imports such as random and input. The short project will enable beginners in python to understand how to utilize basic python syntax knowledge into a program.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jonathan A
Feb 18, 2021
Great pace, interesting project.
By Ishara U
Dec 20, 2020
very good for begineers
By Elza O
Feb 15, 2021
The knowledge given is good, but too expensive for such short project. No satisfaction in the end