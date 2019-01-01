Display Simple Data with Bar Chart and Split Pane in JavaFX
Learn how to create and use a split pane
Learn how to create a bar chart to display data
Learn how to create and use a split pane
Learn how to create a bar chart to display data
In this project, you will create a graphical user interface with a split pane that contains two panes. The first pane provides text fields to collect data on the number of students enrolled in English major, Mathematics major, and Chemistry major. In the second pane, there is a bar chart with the number of students in each major in the year 2020. When the button in the first pane is clicked, the bar chart will be updated with the number of students in each major in the year 2021.
Bar Chart
Split pane
Java Programming
JavaFX framework
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create split pane and add it to scene
Create controls and add them to the first pane
Create bar chart and add it to second pane
Display a first series of data on bar chart
Display a second series of entered data on the bar chart when button is clicked
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.