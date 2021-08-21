Learner Reviews & Feedback for Draw an Isometric House with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create an isometric vector graphic of a house. You’ll build an image with Inkscape, a free vector graphics program, which allows you to build graphics with clear lines and vivid colors. Since the images are vector-based, you’ll also have the flexibility to edit and resize them again and again—all while keeping the best image quality.
During this project, you’ll learn how to create an axonometric grid, then use that grid to draw the walls, roof, and windows of the house. Once you’ve drawn the basic shapes, you’ll add details and accessories (like a front door). Next, you’ll use color and shading to add depth and dimension to the graphic. Last, you’ll learn how to export your work in vector and raster formats.
By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable planning and creating isometric designs with Inkscape.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
