By the end of this project, you will be fully confident in how to use Seesaw in your classroom. Seesaw is a learning journal that allows students and teachers to add student work, comment, and share this work with parents. It is a wonderful tool to celebrate student growth and daily successes! If you are looking for ways to engage your tech-savvy students, regardless of their age, Seesaw is a wonderful tool to use. As we learn together, you will set up your account and create activities you can use with your students right away! All this while ensuring that you are comfortable with each of Seesaw’s features, better preparing you to train your students with Seesaw or use it to improve your students’ virtual learning experience.
Seesaw is a learning journal that “creates a powerful learning loop between students, teachers, and families.” It allows students to capture and share what they know through Seesaw’s digital portfolio, provides insights for teachers into student thinking and progress, and provides families with a window into their child’s learning throughout the day....
By Miriam C B
•
Aug 31, 2020
This course I loved!
The instructor is great, her explanations are very clear and easy to put into practice.
By Ceferova L
•
Jan 3, 2021
Thank you so much. I learned a lot from thıs course whıch ıs needed.
By RoS*r
•
Dec 18, 2020
A great App for classroom practice.
By Analyn B
•
Nov 26, 2020
Thank you very much! I really appreciate this apps.