Chevron Left
Back to Engagement Mapping to Enhance the User Experience in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engagement Mapping to Enhance the User Experience in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to map engagement to visualize and understand the factors that influence the user’s experience. To do this you will gain hands-on experience mapping the brand engagement activities that support and influence the user’s perception of their experience, so that opportunities for meaningful engagement can be maximized in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder