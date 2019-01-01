Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engagement Mapping to Enhance the User Experience in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to map engagement to visualize and understand the factors that influence the user’s experience.
To do this you will gain hands-on experience mapping the brand engagement activities that support and influence the user’s perception of their experience, so that opportunities for meaningful engagement can be maximized in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....