Learner Reviews & Feedback for Establish Company Training Initiatives with Canvas by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will be able to create pages and modules within the Canvas LMS. This will benefit your business as you will be able to input training content into pages and then organize the pages into comprehensible chunks for your team. You will also learn how to view specific user analytic details.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....