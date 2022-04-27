Chevron Left
Back to Fashion Classification with Deep Learning for Beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fashion Classification with Deep Learning for Beginners by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Hello everyone and welcome to this hands-on guided project on deep learning 101. The objective of this project is to predict fashion class such as pants, shirts, and shoes from grayscale images. This guided project is practical and directly applicable to the fashion industry. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Fashion Classification with Deep Learning for Beginners

By Nazam, G P

Apr 27, 2022

very educational and appropriate for beginners.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder