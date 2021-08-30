Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Process Flowchart using LibreOffice Draw by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice Draw to flowchart a process. Flowcharts are commonly used to design new programs and systems by using symbols and arrows to show the flow of the steps in a process. Flowcharts are great visual tools for analyzing and documenting a process.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Process Flowchart using LibreOffice Draw