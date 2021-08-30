Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Process Flowchart using LibreOffice Draw by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice Draw to flowchart a process. Flowcharts are commonly used to design new programs and systems by using symbols and arrows to show the flow of the steps in a process. Flowcharts are great visual tools for analyzing and documenting a process. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By rufaro m

Aug 30, 2021

Great introduction to Libre Draw

